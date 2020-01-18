Banking on red packets to spread the green message

Banks are making the Chinese New Year tradition of giving red packets more sustainable.

OCBC and UOB, for instance, have made their red packets and holders from environmentally-friendly paper.

The design of the OCBC red packets also reminds users of elements vital for a sustainable world - leaves symbolise forestation, fish represent clean water, and birds exemplify quality air.

Some banks also have recycling projects in place for used and excess red packets.

OCBC's recycling boxes and the collected red packets will be sent to Tay Paper Recycling to be pulped and made into new paper products, such as cardboard boxes, while UOB is collaborating with an upcycling firm to convert unwanted red packets into furniture which will then be donated to charity.

DBS is also pushing for environmental sustainability by bringing back its QR code red packets and red packet recycling bins, both of which were introduced last year.

The bins will be placed at all manned DBS and POSB branches from Jan 28.

Made from environmentally-friendly paper, the QR Gift cards are designed to be given out without red packets.