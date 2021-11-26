Bank says activities back to normal

The outage of banking services on DBS' website and mobile app persisted into its third day for some users yesterday.

In an update posted on Facebook at 9pm, the bank said customer log-ins and transaction activities had returned to normal pre-disruption levels since yesterday morning, though some customers were still facing issues.

Businesses like Great Eastern said the disruption did not significantly impact them, as existing Giro arrangements, payment processing, direct crediting and PayNow were not affected. But some firms said the outage has shaken their confidence in e-banking.

DBS said the disruption, first reported on Tuesday morning and its worst in a decade, was due to faulty access control servers, which handle log-in and payment verification.

