Bank analyst wins car in SPH draw

Bank analyst Chia Li Ying does not know how to drive a car. But she may very well have to learn after she won a Nissan Sylphy 1.6 litre sedan as part of the Singapore Press Holdings Love Life & Win Grand Live Draw held yesterday at Suntec City Mall. "I don't have a driving licence but, now, I might consider getting one," said Ms Chia, 32. She qualified for the draw after spending about $130 on a Japanese meal at the mall. The prize was sponsored by Tan Chong Motor Sales and it was presented to her by its deputy general manager (sales), Mr Victor Kiong. The other top prize, a Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S 5D, sponsored by Motor Image Enterprises, was won by Ms Chang Li Kiang, who qualified after spending $80 at Metro@Causeway Point. Two other winners each walked away with a $10,000 cash prize sponsored by SPH in celebration of its 35th anniversary. They were Ms Seah Shiem Krem and Mr Adrian Ang Ding Bin. The annual SPH Love Life & Win promotion was held from May 30 to July 28 this year. This year's run, which had GrabPay as its official payment partner, attracted about 45,000 entries from shoppers who qualified by spending a minimum of $30 in a single receipt at participating partners. In all, close to $300,000 worth of prizes was given away.