Bangladesh's Foreign Minister calls on President; 2 envoys present credentials

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday and reaffirmed the close ties between Singapore and Bangladesh. They also discussed possible avenues to deepen economic relations, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry said. Dr Momen is here from April 16 till today, as part of a regional visit. His visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Bangladesh. On Monday, he met Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and was hosted to iftar by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman. He will deliver a public lecture organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies today.

Meanwhile, two foreign envoys - Russia's ambassador Nikolay Kudashev and Thailand's ambassador Chutintorn Gongsakdi - presented their credentials to Madam Halimah in separate ceremonies yesterday. Mr Kudashev, a career diplomat, had been posted to the Soviet Embassy in Singapore from 1981 to 1985. He was subsequently posted to Manila and New Delhi, before being appointed ambassador to the Philippines and later, ambassador to India. He also speaks Mandarin and English. Mr Gongsakdi was previously deputy permanent secretary of Thailand's Foreign Ministry, responsible for multilateral cooperation. His past professional experience has mostly been in multilateral and regional economic diplomacy. He was seconded to the Apec Secretariat in Singapore from 2001 to 2004, and was ambassador to India from 2017 to 2020.