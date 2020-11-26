Bangladeshis condemn actions of radicalised countrymen

The news of Bangladesh nationals being picked up during a recent security crackdown in Singapore has caused their countrymen here to worry that it may lead to discrimination against them.

Mr Abdul Khaeer Mohammed Mohsin, editor of Banglar Kantha, a Bengali newspaper here, yesterday said Bangladeshis in Singapore were ''very sad'' on hearing the news.

''Last night I met some of our countrymen. They said very few were involved, so why should they suffer and be blamed as if they are also involved just because they are Bangladeshi?''

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced on Tuesday that 37 people had been investigated in the wake of terror attacks in France and elsewhere.

Among them were 15 Bangladeshis who had made social media posts inciting violence and communal unrest.

A 26-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker, Ahmed Faysal, was also detained under the Internal Security Act for terror-related activities, the MHA said.

Mr Sahidul Islam, an administrative assistant in the maritime sector, said he was at a loss as to how Faysal could find the time for his activities. Bangladeshis choose to work here to earn higher incomes, so they are focused on their jobs, and the last thing on their minds is politics, he added.

''We are all so busy every day. How he managed to do that (get radicalised), I also don't understand,'' said the 44-year-old who came to work here in 2008.

Also, his company often reminds them not to share things on social media that may breach the law.

The Singapore Bangladesh Society has condemned the actions of those nabbed and said it strongly supports the Government's firm action to uphold national security.

Its spokesman further said the society ''sees this as an isolated and unfortunate incident'', and supports ''any action that is vital to eliminate radicalism and promote secularism''.

On Tuesday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam had said that while there is concern about foreigners using Singapore as a base for agitating violence abroad, ''we ought not be looking at every migrant worker as a potential terrorist''.

Mr Mohsin said that following the attacks in France, his newspaper had published an editorial calling on Bangladeshis here not to write social media posts that incite violence or communal unrest, or to get involved in religious or political controversies.

This was also echoed in his meeting with the Bangladesh High Commission here, he added.

Mr Mohsin also blamed the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it has caused most of the workers to be confined to their dormitories in their free time, ''so they end up surfing social media as there is nothing much else to do''.

He added that this leaves them exposed to radical propaganda.

The Singapore Bangladesh Society spokesman said it also works with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore to promote religious harmony and counter radical religious teachings.