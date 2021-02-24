Bangladeshi worker is sole locally transmitted case here

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi man who works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking was the sole locally transmitted case confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

He does not interact directly with clients at the building materials store in Kranji and his job entails loading and unloading goods.

He stays in a dormitory in Kranji Way and his infection was detected after he was tested as part of the routine rostered testing for migrant workers in dorms.

He was swabbed again on Monday and developed a sore throat and a cough on the same day.

He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases after testing positive for Covid-19.

His serological test has come back negative, indicating he is likely to have a current infection.

All his close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine.

There were also three imported cases for a total of four new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH last night, bringing Singapore's total to 59,883.

While local transmission remains low, large groups have been caught by the authorities on suspicion of violating safe distancing measures.

Yesterday, the police said they were investigating 88 people, aged between 17 and 56, for allegedly breaching safe distancing measures in large gatherings involving alcohol and unlicensed karaoke.

On Feb 6, the police found 65 people drinking and socialising in an office unit in Genting Lane in MacPherson.

Update on cases

New cases: 4 Imported: 3 (1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 1 New community cases in the past week: 2 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 101 In hospitals: 19 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 82 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,738 Discharged yesterday: 7 TOTAL CASES: 59,883

Separately, on Feb 19, a police raid found 23 people drinking, smoking and singing in a residential unit in Emerald Hill Road off Orchard Road.

A 23-year-old Chinese national was arrested in the unit there on suspicion of working without a valid work permit.

In both incidents, public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided without a valid licence, said the police.

Karaoke equipment and alcohol supplies were seized by the police from both locations.

The owners of both units, a 30-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, are being investigated separately for providing public entertainment and liquor without a valid licence, an offence which can lead to a fine of up to $20,000.

The police warned of tough enforcement actions against illicit activities, and said those found engaging in such activities or in breach of safe distancing measures will be dealt with sternly.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from five cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased, from two cases to one over the same period.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 59,738 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 19 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 82 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.