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Balestier Market set for makeover with new dining, retail options, modern wet market

The Singapore Land Authority announced that it had awarded the tender of the state property at 411 Balestier Road to Hua Hng Trading.

SINGAPORE – Regular patrons of Balestier Market can look forward to a modern take on the popular food centre after an upcoming makeover to the century-old property.

In a Facebook post on Nov 24, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced that it had awarded the tender of the state property at 411 Balestier Road to Hua Hng Trading.

SLA said there are plans to add diverse food and beverage and retail offerings, including “a modern take on the traditional wet market through a grocer space”.

The new market will include a central dining hall, self-service beverage stations, an outdoor refreshment area and shops that offer fresh produce, said SLA.

“Beyond dining and shopping, regular events celebrating the precinct’s history and identity are also planned, creating more opportunities for residents within the precinct and visitors to come together,” it added.

In concept images from Hua Hng Trading in the Facebook post, the dining area is reminiscent of old shophouses, with hawker stalls located below shophouse windows. Two beverage stations can be seen in the middle of the dining area, serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

A different image shows mock-ups of stall concepts, such as one selling fruits and another selling seafood.

In another image, the term ORKIO is seen above a black bridge, in a reference to the market’s history.

Balestier Market was established in 1922 and was known as Or Kio Pa Sat (Black Bridge Market), after a nearby black wooden bridge, as well as Tee Pa Sat (Iron Market), after the metal fence that once surrounded it, SLA said in the Facebook post.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s website, the market had been built for local farmers to sell their produce.

During World War II, it served as a centre for distributing food rations to people in the area.

It was later revamped as a 24-hour food centre, said the URA website.

The Straits Times has contacted SLA and Hua Hng Trading for more information.