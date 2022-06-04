Bag of chicken for $72 not hoax, says FairPrice after price sparks disbelief

A bag of chicken from Malaysia being sold at $72.27 by FairPrice has raised the eyebrows of some shoppers and netizens here, prompting a clarification from the supermarket chain that has led to further disbelief.

A day before Malaysia's chicken ban kicked in on Wednesday, a photo of the bag of "SB Whole Chicken" with the FairPrice label began circulating online.

Packed on May 31, what appeared to be one bird came in at 3.212kg and was for sale for $22.50 a kg, compared to the norm of about $4 to $5 a kg.

"Is this a turkey?" asked a netizen on a thread on online forum HardwareZone. Others speculated that it was a hoax, believing the photo was doctored to fan controversy amid the chicken shortage, or a weighing-scale error, for which the supermarket had in February come under fire.

But on Thursday evening, FairPrice put up a Facebook post clarifying that the packet was, in fact, correctly labelled.

It contained, however, "chickens" in the plural - with two whole birds from premium butcher Swiss Butchery. Swiss Butchery operates a counter within one of FairPrice's supermarkets.

The label was for "organic kampung chicken sold at one of our concessionaire counters operated by Swiss Butchery. This product is priced at $22.50/kg (per the label's packed date on May 31, 2022), and the product label also showed the product weight of over 3kg as two whole birds were packed together, weighed and priced under the same label", FairPrice said in the post.

"We hope this helps to dispel any possible misunderstanding this image may have caused."

But hours after the post went online, rather than settling the issue, it had raised more questions.

By 10.20pm on Thursday, four hours after it went up, it had drawn more than 1,300 likes and been shared 492 times, a much higher engagement than usual for FairPrice posts.

Unhappy netizens wanted to know why the chicken was being retailed at such a high price.

"There's no misunderstanding here. We're just appalled by the price of $22.50/kg for organic kampung chicken sold at... FairPrice," Facebook user Angela Lau wrote in a comment on the post.

Facebook user Audrey Chen commented: "Is $22.50/kg for kampung chicken correct? I know kampung chicken should be more (expensive) but $22.50/kg is... crazy."

But there were others, like netizen Averil Chan, who were more sympathetic. She wrote: "Why do you (FairPrice) owe the public an explanation? Those who want to buy will just buy... Those who don't can ignore (this)."

Organic chickens are fed only organic feed, which cannot contain animal by-products, antibiotics or genetically engineered grains or be grown using persistent pesticides or chemical fertilisers.

Moreover, kampung chickens are allowed to run free and are not confined to cages.

In response to The Straits Times' queries, FairPrice said the price of the same chicken was unchanged from the month before the Malaysian export ban, which led to an increase in chicken prices here.