'Badge Lady' allegedly in Orchard Rd without mask; STB investigating

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is investigating an incident on Sunday allegedly involving Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke, who was jailed last year for not wearing a mask in public on numerous occasions.

Ms Phoon, 54, was allegedly spotted walking around Orchard Road without a mask on.

On Sunday, influencer Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, 37, posted a video on Instagram featuring a woman believed to be Ms Phoon in Orchard Road.

The woman did not have a mask on, and wore sunglasses similar to those Ms Phoon had worn on numerous occasions outside the State Courts last year.

She had been referred to as the "Badge Lady" online after a video of her refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort went viral last year. The clip showed her telling safe distancing ambassadors: "Who are you? Who are you representing? Where is your badge? Show me your badge."

In her post, Xiaxue wrote that she had approached the woman in Orchard, but was ignored.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, the influencer said she had been filming interviews with passers-by outside Mandarin Gallery when she spotted the woman.

"I ran up to her and asked if she was willing to be interviewed by me and she just ignored me," she said.

"I asked her if she was the 'Badge Lady', and she kind of gave me a side glance and didn't say anything before walking away."

Xiaxue added that the woman walked past her again about half an hour later, still without a mask, in Orchard Road.

"Initially I didn't want to post anything because I didn't want to get her into trouble, but then I felt that she was being quite deliberate, walking just behind the person I was interviewing," she said. "I think she's quite defiant, and seemed to be smirking."

She said her post has been shared more than 4,500 times since.