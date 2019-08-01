Back together in vehicle after over 40 years

Theirs is a friendship struck up while serving in the military and it has lasted more than 40 years.

One was an officer commanding (OC) of an armour company and the other was his runner and driver.

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Raymond Tan, 68, was an army regular taking up his OC appointment in 1977 while Mr Jeffie Koh, 60, was a full-time national serviceman who had just enlisted.

"Armour was new then (to the army) and we had to work very hard to prove ourselves. So I wanted someone who would do the work and not be calculative as my M113 (armoured personnel carrier) driver," said LTC (Ret) Tan.

"I saw that Jeffie was really dedicated and never counted the time spent. And we could gel very well together."

Both men were part of the 41st Singapore Armoured Regiment cohort that won the unit's first Best Combat Unit award in 1978.

They maintained contact after Mr Koh, who was a lance corporal, completed his national service, meeting once every two months for long walks and chats.

When LTC (Ret) Tan was invited to be part of the group of Merdeka Generation servicemen participating in this year's National Day Parade mobile column, he was asked whether he knew anyone who wanted to join him.

The first person he thought of was Mr Koh.

Mr Koh, who is semi-retired, was not in Singapore when he received the call from LTC (Ret) Tan.

"My first thought was, what is a mobile column? But once I came back, I told him, 'I'm with you, no problem'," said Mr Koh.

"After all these years, we are back in the same vehicle and I get to look after him again: 'Sir, look out for your head'. It's a blessing and a joy."



