Baby panda Le Le draws excited visitors

Half an hour before Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, was to meet Singaporeans, the queue outside the Giant Panda Forest had already stretched beyond 100m, all the way to the viewing deck.

But that did not deter visitors like Sharmaine Tan, 15, and her older sister, Sharlene, who were among those who caught a glimpse of the baby panda when he made his public debut yesterday in his new glass-fronted nursery at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders.

Having never seen a baby panda in real life, the Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School student was amazed and glad she got a chance to do so. "I think the baby panda is really cute and it seems very 'hyper' as well," she said.

Le Le was born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia on Aug 14 - their firstborn since they arrived in Singapore in 2012 on loan from Chengdu, China. Weighing just an estimated 200g at birth, he was 9.62kg on Wednesday.

The cub's name, derived from an old Chinese term "shi le po" - referring to Singapore - was announced on Wednesday.

Visitors to River Wonders - formerly known as River Safari - can watch the cub playing, learning to walk more confidently or sleeping.

The public can view the cub twice a day, at about 10.30am and 3.30pm. Each viewing session will last 20 to 30 minutes, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

Yesterday, River Wonders unveiled the cub's nursery.

Mr Hong Xiaoyong, China's Ambassador to Singapore, and Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, were among the first visitors.

As part of safe management measures, River Wonders staff ensured that people were queueing in an orderly fashion while maintaining a 1m distance between one another.

Within the Giant Panda Forest, which had a maximum capacity of about 100 visitors at a time, visitors were not allowed to linger in one location so as to allow the line outside to move at a regular pace.

When Le Le was finally unveiled at around 3.30pm, excited visitors in the gift shop located next to the nursery started crowding near its entrance, attempting to snap photos of the baby panda.

A staff member asked the crowd to disperse so that they would not block the exit to the Giant Panda Forest, which was on the other end of the gift shop. Other visitors who were still in the Giant Panda Forest were allowed a brief period of time to take pictures of Le Le before they were asked to move on to the gift shop.

Another visitor who was there to see the pandas was Ms Goh Meow Lee, 57. The administrative assistant was at River Wonders with her sister and elderly father.

Ms Goh, who used her SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to purchase tickets to River Wonders, said "it was a once in a lifetime opportunity" to see the baby panda.

Mr Sadali Mohamed Tali, 48, was also on a family outing to River Wonders with his wife and three daughters.

The senior avian keeper said that when he told his youngest daughter they were going to see the baby panda, she became very excited.

"It's something unique so we want to see it for the first time," he said.