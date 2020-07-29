Baby found in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar

Published
47 min ago
ngxtc@sph.com.sg

The police are investigating a case of a baby boy found in a private residential estate near Upper Paya Lebar Road on Monday.

A police spokesman said yesterday that they received a call for assistance at around 7.45pm at a semi-detached house in Tai Keng Gardens. Police officers at the scene found the baby at the location. "There were no visible injuries on the baby and his condition was stable," the spokesman added.

The baby, which seemed to be newborn, was then taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

According to residents in the area, the baby was found after he was heard crying in a bin.

Charmaine Ng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2020, with the headline 'Baby found in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content