Baby found in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar

The police are investigating a case of a baby boy found in a private residential estate near Upper Paya Lebar Road on Monday.

A police spokesman said yesterday that they received a call for assistance at around 7.45pm at a semi-detached house in Tai Keng Gardens. Police officers at the scene found the baby at the location. "There were no visible injuries on the baby and his condition was stable," the spokesman added.

The baby, which seemed to be newborn, was then taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

According to residents in the area, the baby was found after he was heard crying in a bin.

