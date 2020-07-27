Baby among 4 new imported cases; five new infections in community

Two of the four new imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday were a Singaporean and a permanent resident (PR) who returned to Singapore from Indonesia last Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

One is a 30-year-old woman PR and the other is a one-year-old boy, who is a Singapore citizen. MOH did not say if they were related.

The other two cases are work permit holders who arrived from the Philippines on July 14.

All four were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and tested while they were serving their notices.

There were five community cases reported yesterday, comprising one work pass holder and four work permit holders. MOH said all five cases are asymptomatic and were detected through proactive testing.

Of the five, two are linked to previous cases or clusters, having been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and placed on quarantine earlier.

The other three are currently unlinked, and were detected as a result of MOH's periodic screening of workers in essential services who are staying outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations of the unlinked cases are in progress.

There were 481 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 50,369. Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 472 new cases.

Of the new cases, 98 per cent are linked to known clusters while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Update on cases

New cases: 481 Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 1 PR, 2 work permit holders) In community: 5 (1 work pass holder, 4 work permit holders) In dormitories: 472 Active cases: 4,821 In hospitals: 173 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 4,648 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 45,506 Discharged yesterday: 169 TOTAL CASES: 50,369

Meanwhile, the Giant Hypermarket in Pioneer Mall in Jurong West Street 61, Mustafa Centre and City Square Mall were added to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Tekka Centre and Funan Mall were also new additions on the list, which can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited to get those who were there to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of 10 cases per day two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from an average of five cases per day two weeks ago to four in the past week.

With 169 cases discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities yesterday, 45,506 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 173 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 4,648 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 16 million people. More than 649,000 people have died.