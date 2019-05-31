Awash with history

Armed with umbrellas, President Halimah Yacob, her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo (in red), and Mr Gene Tan (far right), executive director of the Singapore Bicentennial Office, kept the "rain" at bay in the final act of the Time Traveller segment of the bicentennial showcase, which was officially launched yesterday at Fort Canning Centre. The act, called Destiny, features snapshots of the nation's modern achievements through the contributions of ordinary people.

The highlights reel, among other things, captures the 1968 National Day Parade where marching contingents and performers continued with the show despite the downpour.

