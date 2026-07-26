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PUB urges public to avoid several areas in central eastern S’pore due to risk of flash floods

PUB had initially warned that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 8.25am to 9.45am.

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB advised the public to avoid roads in several places on the morning of July 26 due to the risk of flash floods in these areas.

In a post on social media platform X, the agency advised the public to avoid Service Road off Upper Paya Lebar Road, near Lim Teck Boo Road, for an hour from 8.18am due to the risk of flash floods.

In an update at 8.28am, it encouraged motorists to avoid Lorong Gambir, in Upper Serangoon, from Lorong Penchalak to Gambir Walk for an hour.

PUB said the public should also stay clear of Puay Hee Avenue, near Siak Kew Avenue in Potong Pasir, for an hour from 8.29am and Cambridge Road and Carlisle Road near Farrer Park from 8.32am.

In another update at 8.58am, the agency urged the public to avoid Sims Avenue from Lorong 35 Geylang to Lorong 39 Geylang for an hour.

PUB had initially warned that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 8.25am to 9.45am.

The Meteorological Service Singapore on July 16 said short, thundery showers are expected over some parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon on most days for the second half of the month.

On one or two days, there may be widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers, it added in its fortnightly weather advisory.