Avoid areas in Bartley, Upper Paya Lebar due to risk of flash floods: PUB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB on the morning of Oct 15 advised the public to avoid parts of Serangoon and Bartley due to the risk of flash floods from heavy rain.

PUB, in an alert on its X account at 7.48am, advised people to avoid Lorong Gambir (from Lorong Penchalak to Gambir Walk) from 7.48am to 8.48am.

At 7.51am, it also urged the public to avoid the service road off Upper Paya Lebar Road (near Lim Teck Boo Road) for the next hour.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an update at about 8.30am that moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected over many areas of Singapore between 8.25am and 9.30am.

Its earlier forecast was for only the south, east and west to be affected between 7.50am and 8.50am.