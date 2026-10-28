Avoid area in Pasir Panjang over risk of flash floods: PUB
- PUB advised motorists to avoid Yew Siang Road in Pasir Panjang for one hour because of flash flood risk.
- NEA said heavy rain was expected in southern and western Singapore from 11.50am to 12.40pm.
- Meteorological Service Singapore said October rain should stay below average overall, with short, localised thundery showers in the afternoons.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to avoid Yew Siang Road in Pasir Panjang due to the risk of a flash flood.
In a post on X at 11.47am, national water agency PUB advised the public to avoid the location for the next one hour.
The National Environment Agency had said at around 11.30am that heavy rain is expected over the southern and western areas of Singapore from 11.50am to 12.40pm.
In its fortnightly weather advisory issued on Oct 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said rainfall is expected over parts of Singapore during most afternoons in the second half of October.
Thundery showers are expected to be localised and short in duration, it had said.
Total rainfall for the rest of the October is forecast to be below average for most parts of Singapore.