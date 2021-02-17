Aviation sector to get $870m in additional support, extended cost relief

The aviation sector will get additional support and extended cost relief to the tune of $870 million, given that the volume of international air travel remains a tiny fraction of what it was.

The sector is expected to remain badly affected this year, and re-covery will take some time, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

The funding for the sector will come under the $11 billion Covid-19 Resilience Package.

Additional funding drawn from a separate $24 billion fund to help firms and workers emerge stronger will be invested in on-arrival testing and biosafety systems, said Mr Heng. This will help secure Singapore's position as a key aviation hub in which both travellers and employees trust.

"Airports will be differentiated by their capabilities in securing public health and enabling safe travel," Mr Heng added. "They will need digitalised systems and the ability to effectively reroute people and goods."

One example of work on this front is the Government Technology Agency's collaboration with Temasek-founded start-up Affinidi.

The two organisations are working together to develop software that can quickly verify digital Covid-19 test result certificates and vaccination records.

An app developed by Affinidi is now being trialled by Singapore Airlines (SIA) to verify health documents produced by travellers.

But Mr Heng cautioned that Covid-19 has reshuffled the global web of connectivity.

For example, the total number of passengers passing through Changi remains at about 2 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels as at end-January.

"I expect the aviation sector to use this lull to sustain and upgrade its capabilities, and to prepare for the recovery," he added.

SIA said yesterday that the support measures will bolster its efforts to get through the pandemic, and thanked the Government for its support.

The land transport sector was also flagged for additional support by Mr Heng. He said $133 million has been set aside to continue with the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund announced earlier.

Eligible drivers will get $600 a month from January to March this year, and $450 per month from April to June.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR ARTS AND CULTURE, SPORTS

The arts and culture as well as sports sectors have also been "deeply affected by the pandemic", Mr Heng said yesterday.

Hence, the Government will extend the Arts and Culture Resilience Package and Sports Resilience Package to support businesses and self-employed people in these sectors.

A sum of $45 million will be allocated to extend and enhance the support packages, said Mr Heng. He added that the enhancement will support capability development and sector transformation, among other goals.

"We look forward to activities resuming, with greater vibrancy."

More details will be disclosed next week when debate begins on each ministry's budget.