Drive to restore up to 90% of staff

The aviation sector is expected to restore 85 per cent to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic workforce by the end of the year, after losing a third of its 35,000 workers over the past two years.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said the industry has begun a recruitment drive that will persist in the coming months, starting with a two-day job fair that began at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday.

More than 20 aviation employers are looking to fill about 2,000 positions during the fair. Over 6,000 people turned up on the first day.

