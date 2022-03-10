New $500m package to support sector's recovery

The aviation sector will receive a fresh injection of $500 million to further support recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The OneAviation Resilience Package comprises three key components - manpower support; support to enable safe air travel; and industry and workforce transformation support.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran yesterday said this latest support measure will allow the sector to increase core capabilities and capacity to manage increased traveller volumes.

The funding for manpower will take up $60 million of the total amount. Aviation companies will receive wage support via an extension of the Aviation Workforce Retention Grant for another six months.

The funding for cost relief and support for public health safeguards will add up to $390 million. The Ministry of Transport said it will extend rebates on fees and charges payable by airlines and ground handlers at the two airports - Changi Airport and Seletar Airport - for six months initially, followed by a review on whether there is a need for further support.

Funding to boost industry and workforce transformation will add up to $50 million.