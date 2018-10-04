AVA, SPCA probing cat deaths in Seletar Hills

The discovery of several dead cats in Seletar Hills estate has prompted the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to launch investigations.

A report by Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Sunday said five dead cats had been allegedly found in the Seletar Hills private residential area since Aug 29.

All the cats were said to have circle-shaped wounds and were suspected to have been cut with a knife, according to Shin Min.

Photos of two dead cats showed that part of their innards had been torn out.

SPCA's executive director, Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the society's investigators would be heading to the area to probe the cases.

"We need to solve this as soon as possible," he said.

The AVA also told ST that it is investigating the alleged cat cruelty cases in Seletar Hills.

A spokesman said those with information about the case - such as witness accounts and photographic or video evidence - may contact the AVA on 1800-476-1600.

"All information provided will be kept in strict confidence," said the spokesman.

In October last year, a man was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted causing a cat to suffer serious head and lung injuries, resulting in its death.