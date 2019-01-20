AVA recalls traditional snack after discovery of metal piece

A traditional Chinese New Year snack has been recalled following a report that a metal fragment was found in the mini peanut puffs.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a statement yesterday it had ordered the importer of Da Ji Da Li brand Peanut Puff to recall the product.

"Following investigation, AVA established the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory," AVA said.

It advised consumers not to consume the product in question.

The peanut puffs, or kok zai, which were sold only at Giant stores, have since been removed from the shelves.

On Jan 12, The Straits Times reported that a woman had bitten on a metal object while eating the brand's kok zai.

FROM FACTORY MACHINE Following investigation, AVA established that the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory. AVA

Upon hearing of the recall, Ms Foo Yen Pyng praised the AVA for its efficiency. Ms Foo, 48, said that, while she had continued to eat some of the kok zai, she decided to throw the rest away soon after.

In the ST report, the analyst said her father had bought the snack from a Giant supermarket at Block 316B Ang Mo Kio Street 31.

"I was so surprised... Had I not been chewing slowly, I could have swallowed it," said Ms Foo, who showed a photo of the curved, hook-like metallic object.

A Giant spokesman said at the time that the company had apologised to Ms Foo and arranged for the product to be removed from its stores pending investigations.

In its statement, AVA said the product weighs 300g and comes from Malaysia. The affected batch has an expiry date of Sept 30.

Those with queries or are looking to exchange the product should contact the importer, Mac Taste Bakery & Confectionery, on 6284-9119, AVA added.