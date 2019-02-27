AVA recalls Totally Devoted chocolate chip cookies due to undeclared milk allergen

SINGAPORE - All batches of Feeding Cookies With Chocolate Chips under the Totally Devoted brand are being recalled, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Wednesday (Feb 27).

After New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries issued an alert that all batches of the cookies have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk in the product, AVA directed the cookies' importer to recall the product as a precautionary measure.

All batches, regardless of expiry date, are being recalled.

AVA said that consumers who are allergic or intolerant to milk should not consume the product. Those who have consumed the product and have concerns should seek medical advice.

Consumers who have bought the product can contact the importer at https://www.pupsikstudio.com/customer-support/contact-us.html for more information or to exchange the product.