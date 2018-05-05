AVA recalls Malaysia-made kaya over suspected contamination by pest droppings

SINGAPORE - The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) has recalled a brand of kaya or coconut jam over suspected contamination.

A bottle of Frezfrut Natural Goodness Kaya, which is from Malaysia, was suspected to have been contaminated with pest droppings during the manufacturing process.

AVA did not elaborate on what type of droppings these were.

The importer has voluntarily recalled the specific batch of the kaya, AVA said in a statement on Saturday (May 5).

The affected batch has the label indicating "Use by 05 Feb 2020" and weighs 220g.

AVA advised customers who bought the affected product not to eat it.