AVA can make arrests for offences under 9 Acts

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) is authorised to make arrests for offences that fall under nine Acts and their subsidiary legislation.

According to its website, these are: AVA Act, Animals and Birds Act, Control of Plants Act, Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, Feeding Stuffs Act, Fisheries Act, Sale of Food Act, Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, and Wild Animals and Birds Act.

News reports on Monday that the operator of pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club has been arrested by the AVA for alleged animal welfare offences raised questions among social media users over the powers of the authority to investigate and prosecute offenders.

In response to a Facebook post on the issue, user Rohaizat Haikal wrote yesterday: "AVA can make arrests? This is something new to me."

Others, such as user Loh Shi Wei, wondered if only police officers have the powers to do so.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling first revealed in a Facebook post on Monday that the 30-year-old operator had been arrested, even as investigations into the facility are set to continue.

The AVA confirmed that the arrest was made under the Animals and Birds Act.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, which can be found on Singapore Statutes Online, a director-general of agri-food and veterinary services may be appointed to administer the Act and any other written law.

Platinium Dogs Club, a pet boarding house in Bukit Panjang, was raided by the authorities on Dec 29 and 31, following complaints that pets in its care were allegedly mistreated.

The AVA later took temporary custody of animals found at the premises.

The director-general may also appoint, in writing, any public officer or AVA officer to be an authorised officer to carry out the powers or duties under the Act.

This means that besides police officers, authorised officers are able to carry out searches and seize animals or items in order to ascertain if an offence under the Act has been committed.

The authorised officer may also arrest a suspect without a warrant if there is reason to believe that a crime has been committed, and carry out certain actions, such as collecting statements, as part of the AVA's investigation powers.

Some other statutory boards, such as the National Environment Agency, similarly have the power to administer laws.