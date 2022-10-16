Authors hope book launch will help revive forgotten Qixi Festival

A book on the long-lost Qixi Festival in Singapore was launched on Saturday in Chinatown, where it used to be celebrated until the 1970s. Reviving Qixi: Singapore's Forgotten Seven Sisters Festival documents the rise and fall of the festival and provides important signposts on how to revive it.

The authors, heritage researchers Lynn Wong and Lee Kok Leong, hope to bring back the festival with their book, which is written in both English and Chinese.

The Qixi or Seven Sisters Festival is a Chinese festival here that seemed to have been erased from public consciousness. It falls on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month and is associated with the legend of the brief reunion of the cowherd and the weaver girl on this day. It was one of the most important traditional Chinese festivals for women in Singapore in its heyday in the 1930s to 1950s.

The other major festivals celebrated by the Chinese that are observed to varying degrees in Singapore are the Chinese New Year, Qing Ming Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, Hungry Ghost Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, Chong Yang Festival and winter solstice.

Plans for the book were announced at the Remembering Seven Sisters Festival panel discussion organised by the Singapore Heritage Society in 2019.

The book is partially funded by the National Heritage Board, with the rest of the cost covered by the authors.

Besides looking into ancient Chinese texts to trace the origins and developments of the festival, the authors examined the customs brought over to Singapore by early Chinese women migrants since the mid-19th century. These migrants included the ma jie who worked as domestic helpers in Singapore between the 1930s and 1970s, and the samsui women who worked in construction mainly.

The authors also investigated how the festival went from heyday to mayday here, looked at its development in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia, and sought views on how it can be revived.

"The revival of a long-lost festival is not going to happen with just a book launch," said Ms Wong, 33. "Sustained partnerships, collaborations and involvement of the community are needed."

Beyond launching the 236-page full-colour, hard-cover book, the authors have also given talks about the festival on different platforms.

On Aug 3, Ms Wong spearheaded the Qixi Festival celebration in Kong Chow Wui Koon, a Chinese clan association in New Bridge Road. It featured an introduction of the festival, Qixi poetry recital, an exhibition of miniatures and crafts, traditional Qixi snacks and desserts, and traditional games and craft such as needle-threading. The free event was attended by more than 100 people.

Ms Wong is also planning a documentary film and is in talks with clan associations in Chinatown to organise the next Qixi Festival celebration. The public can look forward to a series of activities, including handicraft workshops.

Mr Lee, 61, said a liveable city must have its "soul" and collective memories. "There can be a broader understanding of the intangible values and customs of the people who live their lives there, thereby restoring the depth of history and the warmth of humanity."•Reviving Qixi: Singapore's Forgotten Seven Sisters Festival costs $77 and can be purchased at www.revivingqixi.com/book