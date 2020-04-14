Authorities will come down hard on abusers of Covid-19 relief fund

The number of people who have attempted to abuse the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund remains small. But the authorities intend to "come down quite hard" on those who do so, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

In an interview with reporters via video conference, he reiterated that the application process for the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund was made simple so those who need the help can get it as quickly and effectively as possible.

The fund gives a one-time cash grant of $500 to lower-and middle-income Singapore residents who have lost their jobs or income due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Shanmugam said: "Most people apply on (a legitimate basis), and they do need the money. And that's how this is intended to work. (But) we are going after a small number who are taking advantage, because if we don't, that will encourage others to try."

He added that the authorities are looking into a couple of cases of abuse of the fund, including one announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Singapore Police Force.

Applications for the Temporary Relief Fund will be processed as soon as possible, and applicants will receive the $500 sum via cheque or bank transfer if they are eligible.

MSF has been making the application process more flexible and responsive, such as by allowing a wide variety of supporting documents such as WhatsApp messages and screenshots to be accepted. Those with no documents can also make a legal declaration on the form.

Since applications opened on April 1, more than 300,000 people have filed for the aid.

Mr Shanmugam noted wryly that after Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee made a Facebook post on April 7 warning people against making fraudulent claims, a number of people have come forward to return the $500, saying they did not need the money.

While they may have technically committed an offence, the authorities are unlikely to take any action against those who have returned the sum, Mr Shanmugam added.

On Sunday, the MSF and the police said a 41-year-old male Singaporean is being investigated for possible abuse of the fund after he claimed in an online post he was able to obtain the aid without any documents, and that the system was "simple to cheat".

Abuse of the fund may constitute an offence of cheating and those convicted could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.