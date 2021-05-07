Authorised drain works at Pasir Ris Park did not need environmental impact assessment: PUB

SINGAPORE - Coastal works at Pasir Ris Park were for authorised drainage improvement and did not require an environmental impact assessment, national water agency PUB said on Friday (May 7).

On April 28, marine enthusiast Ria Tan flagged the absence of signboards showing the party responsible for the construction site next to the beach in Pasir Ris.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, PUB clarified that the project signboard was located at the start of the drainage works area in Pasir Ris Road.

Prior to the start of the works, PUB had also consulted agencies such as the National Parks Board (NParks) and Urban Redevelopment Authority, which assessed that no environmental impact assessment for the project was required, as "this was a reconstruction of the existing outlet drain".

PUB said it had taken note of public feedback and would be arranging to put additional signs at project areas in the park.

This comes after two incidents involving unauthorised development works were reported over recent months.

On Feb 16, large swathes of Kranji woodland along the Rail Corridor were reported to have been mistakenly cleared in preparation for the future Agri-Food Innovation Park being developed by JTC.

On March 12, NParks said it was investigating the unauthorised felling of trees on a plot of land at a park in Sembawang, which was next to the construction site of a new condominium development.

The PUB project, which began last August and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year, will increase the capacity of the 250m-long drain.

Earth control measures, including the erection of a silt fence along the coastline, have also been implemented to prevent muddy or silty water from flowing into the sea and waterways, PUB said.