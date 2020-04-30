Australian fruit juice, Chinese bamboo fungus recalled for unsafe levels of substances

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled two products for containing excessive substances in them which, if consumed in large quantities, could cause illness.

SFA said it has detected patulin - a toxin - in samples of various batches of "Pure Tassie Organic Apple & Raspberry Juice" and "Pure Tassie Organic Apple & Blackcurrant Juice" at levels exceeding the maximum allowed by law.

The "Pure Tassie Organic Apple & Raspberry Juice" product has best before dates of May 27 and Aug 25, while the "Pure Tassie Organic Apple & Blackcurrant Juice" has best before dates of July 28, Aug 17 and Sept 29. Both products, in 1.5-litre bottles, are manufactured in Australia.

SFA has directed importer Cold Storage Singapore to recall the products and the recall is ongoing.

An earlier batch of 1.5-litre "Pure Tassie Organic Apple & Blackcurrant Juice" with a best before date of Oct 6 was recalled by SFA on April 21.

"The level of patulin detected may cause the products to be unsafe for consumption if there is long-term intake," SFA said.

The ingestion of large amounts of patulin from food is associated with nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should not drink them, and should instead contact the importer for enquiries and for exchange or refund of products.

In the second batch of products, excessive levels of sulphur dioxide were detected in samples of two brands of bamboo fungus.

The two brands, "Xiong Mao Pai" and "Fei Long Pai", were imported from China by Guangdong Import & Export and Teck Sang respectively.

All batches of the "Xiong Mao Pai" brand are affected by the recall, while all batches with best before dates before Nov 18, 2021 for the "Fei Long Pai" brand are affected.

SFA has directed both importers to recall the implicated products and the recall is ongoing.

"Excessive levels of sulphite in food could result in allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite. Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting," SFA warned.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should not consume them, and should contact the importers for enquiries and for exchange or refund of the products.

Consumers who feel unwell after consuming the products should seek medical attention. SFA added.