Austin reaffirms US' regional role

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin yesterday reaffirmed to his South-east Asian counterparts Washington's strong commitment to the region through the maintenance of an open, inclusive and rules-based security environment.

The defence leaders were meeting informally on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

According to a statement by Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef), Mr Austin said the US would continue to deepen cooperation with Asean, particularly in the area of maritime security.

It would also play a strong role in the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

The South-east Asian defence ministers - with the exception of Myanmar's, who is not attending the summit - welcomed the US' continued engagement of the region, said Mindef.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen also reaffirmed the principles that underpin the strong US-Asean relationship, and said he looked forward to enhancing cooperation with Washington to tackle transnational security challenges.

The annual Asia-Pacific Regional Security Assessment report was also launched yesterday in association with the dialogue.

At the launch event, a panel of experts was asked about the appeal of major power ideologies for countries in South-east Asia, which have different economic and development goals.

Ms Yun Sun, a senior fellow and director of the East Asia and China programmes at the Stimson Centre, a US research organisation, said that for some South-east Asian countries, alignment with China was motivated by necessity rather than any notion of Beijing's "inspirational power".

"The biggest appeal of China to the region is China's economic leverage… and the infrastructure and financing that China can provide," she said.

Dr Tanvi Madan, director of The India Project at the Brookings Institution, a US think-tank, said she would turn the question around to ask if countries in the region wanted their territorial integrity, sovereignty and freedom of navigation to be respected.

"Do they want to deter larger countries from taking actions that disturb these rules?" she asked.

"Do they want resources, whe-ther that is infrastructure, clean energy, high-quality vaccines? And do countries in the region want help to tackle things like natural disasters or illegal fishing?"

Increased attention from major powers can provide these things, and what countries in the region should do is take advantage of US-China competition for instance, she argued.

"Play one off against the other, but don't get crushed… and get more resources for yourself," said Dr Madan.