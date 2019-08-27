Aussie jailed for stealing $10,000 worth of items from Changi Airport

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - An Australian man was jailed for 12 days on Monday (Aug 26) for stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from shops at Changi Airport.

Bailey Chad Phillip, 45, was in Singapore on a layover during his flight from Germany to Melbourne.

On Aug 12, he stole from seven shops within three hours.

At about 5.40am, he stole a 700ml bottle of whisky worth about $4,500 from a duty-free shop in Terminal 2.

He later stole a Fendi fur sling bag worth about $3,400 in the transit hall of Terminal 1.

While he was in T2, he also stole four bottles of whisky of about 1 litre each, three packets of cigarettes and three cans of beer.

He took two bottles of perfume worth a total of about $300, two pairs of headphones, two pairs of earphones and a Bluetooth speaker.

After he took the Fendi bag, an employee discovered the bag missing from the display shelf and checked the closed-circuit television footage.

The police found Bailey near the T1 departure transit and searched him. The items were then returned to the respective stores.

In mitigation, Bailey, who was unrepresented, said he had taken some anxiety medication before the flight as he was afraid of flying.

He had also drunk alcohol, which, together with the medication, caused him to not think straight.

Bailey's sentence was backdated to the date of his remand on Aug 16.