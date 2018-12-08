Aussie car crash victim was a filial granddaughter

Several times a week, Ms Gwyneth Lok, 20, would make detours on her way home to visit her grandparents after a long day at work.

Yesterday, her grandfather was stoic as he recounted memories of his grandchild to mourners at her wake in Bukit Batok West Ave 6.

Ms Lok, a graduate of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, died days after a car crash about two weeks ago while on holiday in Australia.

"She was always filial to her grandparents and sweet to her cousins," her uncle, Mr Chen Pin Guang, 40, told The Straits Times.

Mr Chen, a property agent, said Ms Lok had planned to further her studies at university, and was saving up to do so.

He added with pride that Ms Lok, a project executive with events company Chupa, travelled often in her job, which she had held for around eight months.

Her friends, including her former schoolmates, said she was spontaneous and outgoing.

Ms Lok had been travelling with four friends on Nov 24 when the blue Renault they were in collided with another car in Windermere, more than 100km away from Melbourne. The Renault stopped after hitting a tree at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road at around 8.15pm.

The accident left Ms Lok with critical head injuries.

Another passenger, Ms Naimi Nasser, 21, had critical head and chest injuries. Her twin sister, Ms Nasuha Nasser, who was behind the wheel, and two of her sister's schoolmates, had minor injuries.

Ms Nasuha Nasser, a student at the University of Melbourne, has since been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, as well as negligently causing serious injury.

She is out on bail and due to appear in court on Feb 21.

The charges could be upgraded to culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

At 2am on the day after the accident, Ms Lok's parents in Singapore received a call from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informing them of her severe injuries.

They called her uncle, who lives two blocks away from them.

"We didn't know what to do," said Mr Chen. "We just knew that we needed to fly there immediately to see her."

Ms Lok's parents flew to Australia that morning and Mr Chen joined them two days later with Ms Lok's 13-year-old brother and grandmother. But the day they arrived at Alfred Hospital, doctors said she was brain-dead.

Her parents considered holding on to wait for a miracle before deciding to end her life support.

"It was really a very difficult moment," Mr Chen said.

Ms Lok's body was flown back to Singapore in the wee hours of Thursday, and she will be cremated tomorrow.

Mr Chen said he has not spoken to the friends who were travelling with Ms Lok.

When asked about the driver, he said: "We're not going to say anything. That's not going to change anything. Life goes on. Our family members are our priority now - It's not an easy path ahead."