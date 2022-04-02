Sentosa Cove villa owner gets $1.3m in damages

The developer of a $14 million Sentosa Cove waterfront villa with numerous defects has been ordered by the High Court to pay the house owner $1.3 million in damages.

The sum awarded to home owner Thio Keng Thay comprised nearly $876,000 for the cost of hiring a contractor to rectify the defects, $297,500 for the cost of fixing two lifts in the house, and about $135,000 for the cost of hiring third parties to investigate the defects.

High Court judge Lee Seiu Kin rejected Mr Thio's claim of about $868,000 for loss of use of the property from March 2012, when he took possession of the house, until May 2015, when his contractor completed the repairs.

In a written judgment on Thursday, Justice Lee rejected arguments by developer Sandy Island - part of the YTL Group - that it should not have to pay any damages to Mr Thio for rectification works.

Mr Thio, former deputy managing director of Malaysia Dairy Industries, sued the developer in 2016.

The businessman, represented by Mr Daniel Cai, said the two-storey villa with an attic and basement had numerous flaws, including rainwater seeping and flowing into it. And the passenger lift and car lift on the property were unsafe.

In 2019, the High Court ruled that Mr Thio was entitled to claim damages from the developer, but the quantum he could recover was reduced owing to his "unreasonable" actions in denying access to the developer to fix the defects.

This was upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2020.

In the assessment of damages, Sandy Island argued that even though it was found to be liable, Mr Thio was entitled to recover only what it would have cost the developer to fix the defects.

Sandy Island, which admitted to more than 200 of the 492 defects alleged by Mr Thio, said it could have fixed them at no cost. It argued that Mr Thio had acted unreasonably and failed to mitigate his losses in denying access to the property.

Justice Lee agreed that had Mr Thio granted access, the admitted defects would have been repaired by the developer or its contractors, which would have borne the costs.

The judge said Mr Thio was entitled to recover only the sum he would have incurred had he allowed the developer to enter the property to carry out the repairs.

"However, the defendant did not exhibit that contract nor produce any evidence of the sum that it would have incurred (whether zero or otherwise) to repair the admitted defects," said Justice Lee.

He therefore found the developer had not proven that Mr Thio had failed to mitigate damages.