SINGAPORE - At least one hot spot has been detected in Johor, but wet weather this weekend should help alleviate any smoke haze, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Jan 28.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the agency said that the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remained between 42 and 55 as at 6pm, which puts it within the good to moderate range.

“Given the prevailing northerly and northeasterly winds, smoke plumes from persistent fires may drift toward Singapore,” said NEA.

“However, the anticipated return of wet weather this weekend should help suppress hot spots and alleviate any smoke haze.”

Air quality is defined as good when the PSI value falls between zero and 50, and moderate when the value is between 51 and 100.

The one-hour PM2.5 levels across Singapore were also normal, with the highest reading of 15 in the eastern and central parts of the island.

Air quality is deemed “normal” if the PM2.5 reading falls within the zero to 55 range.

NEA on Jan 26 said it was closely monitoring the haze situation after members of the public noticed a burning smell in some parts of the country.

The public can check the myENV mobile app for the latest air quality updates.