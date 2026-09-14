Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At least $71,000 lost in job scams linked to Pokemon and other trading cards over 3 weeks

A screengrab of a fraudulent website used in such scams.

SINGAPORE – At least $71,000 has been lost in job scams involving online tasks related to Pokemon and other trading cards over the past three weeks .

The police said in an advisory on Sept 14 that at least 12 such cases have been reported since Aug 25 .

The victims were contacted through unsolicited messages or calls, and offered remote online jobs involving tasks related to Pokemon or other trading cards.

They were directed to fraudulent websites and instructed to complete tasks such as opening digital trading card packs or selecting trading cards in exchange for commissions.

To complete tasks or unlock higher-value opportunities, victims had to make cryptocurrency transfers or deposits.

Although some victims initially received small payouts , they were subsequently asked to make additional payments to complete tasks, clear negative balances, restore their accounts or withdraw their purported earnings, said the police.

The victims realised they had been scammed only when they were unable to withdraw money from the fraudulent websites.

In releasing the mid-year scam statistics on Aug 26, the police said cases involving Pokemon trading cards surged from 279 in the first half of 2025 to 605 during the same period in 2026 .

A total of $1.2 million was lost to Pokemon card scams in the first half of 2026 , up from the $472,000 lost in the first six months of 2025.

In their advisory, the police urged the public to be vigilant amid a resurgence of such scams.