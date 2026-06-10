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The police said there have been at least 62 ticket scam cases since June 1 for the BTS concert in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - At least $68,200 has been lost in about 10 days to scams involving the sale of tickets for K-pop boy band BTS’ concert slated to be held in Singapore in December.

In a statement on June 10 , the police said there have been at least 62 such ticket scam cases since June 1 .

The police said victims came across offers for the sale of the BTS concert tickets on social media platforms including Instagram and Carousell . In most cases, scammers approached victims through X.

Victims were asked to pay for the tickets via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code.

After payment was made, the scammers would ask the victims to make additional payments for reasons such as administrative fees.

Victims realised they had been scammed only when they did not receive the tickets, said the police.

BTS will be performing the Singapore leg of the BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ concert on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. All tickets for the Singapore shows have been sold, with online travel platform Klook becoming the final sales channel to exhaust its allocation on June 6.

The police reminded fans that only concert tickets from authorised platforms such as Ticketmaster are valid.

It noted that tickets sold on Ticketmaster cannot be resold, as stated in the platform’s terms and conditions for the sale of concert tickets.

“Those who are found to have used resale tickets will not be allowed into the venue and will be turned away from the concert with no refund,” said the police.

It added that Ticketmaster will also never issue the tickets via e-mail.

The police said they are working closely with X to take down fraudulent accounts offering resale tickets for the BTS concert. They have also reached out to Carousell to request the removal of relevant resale concert ticket listings.

They added that Facebook Marketplace does not allow content that promotes the buying, selling, or trading of event tickets, which is in line with Meta’s commerce policies.

T ikTok Shop’s policies also do not support the sales of concert tickets, the police said.

They advised members of the public to protect themselves against scams by making sure that they purchase concert tickets only from authorised concert ticket sellers.

They should also report any fraudulent advertisements to social media and e-commerce platforms.

Other measures the public can take to avoid scams include adding the ScamShield App to their mobile devices and checking with the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline on 1799 if they are unsure if something is a scam.