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Six people injured in accident involving three public buses in Yishun

The accident took place at Block 790 Yishun Avenue 2 at about 3.05pm on Oct 15.

SINGAPORE – Six passengers were injured in an accident involving three public buses in Yishun on Oct 15.

Bus operator Tower Transit Singapore said in a Facebook post at around 4.15pm that the accident took place at Block 790 Yishun Avenue 2 at about 3.05pm.

Its service 853 bus rear-ended a service 852 bus, causing a chain collision with a service 851 bus, Tower Transit added.

Services 852 and 851 are operated by SBS Transit.

Tower Transit said its team is tending to the injured at the scene.

This story is developing.

The Straits Times has contacted the police, the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Tower Transit and SBS Transit for more information.