At least 3,718 people lost $12m to fake friend call scams in first half of 2023

SINGAPORE - At least 3,718 people in the Republic have lost no less than $12 million to fake friend call scams since January.

Scammers call or text their targets, posing as friends or acquaintances, and then ask for financial assistance, the police said on Wednesday.

Those targeted first receive text messages or calls from unknown numbers, with or without the “+65” prefix.

The scammer claims to be a friend or acquaintance and asks the victim to guess their real identity.

When the victim replies with the name of a friend, the scammer pretends to be that friend and asks them to update their contact information.

Then, the scammer reaches out for a loan, claiming financial difficulties or having issues with making bank transfers.

The targeted individual is asked to transfer the money to a local bank account.

Victims only realise they have been scammed after contacting the people the scammers impersonated or when their loans are not returned.

The police said these scammers are now sending victims malicious links and asking for help with tasks such as tracking a missing phone, or making a purchase or restaurant reservation.

These links lead to phishing sites or get victims to download an installation file to an Android application.

After they are directed to phishing sites, they are asked to key in their banking credentials or card details.

This leads to unauthorised transactions made involving their bank accounts or bank cards.

Those who download the file have malware installed on their Android phones.

This allows scammers to access their target’s device remotely and steal stored passwords or record keystrokes to steal banking credentials.

There were 2,106 fake friend call scams reported in 2022, with victims losing at least $8.8 million, police said in February.

More than 46 per cent of the victims were aged between 30 and 49.