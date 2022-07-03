At least 277 victims lose $30m to scammers posing as China officials

At least 277 people here have lost $30.3 million to China officials impersonation scams so far this year, the police said last week.

Those targeted would receive voice-recorded phone calls allegedly from the Ministry of Health, the High Court or other government agencies, the police said.

The calls would then be transferred to several other parties before the victims spoke to someone claiming to be from the Chinese Judicial Investigation Department.

The scammers would inform the victims that they were being investigated for money laundering and other offences, and would then direct them to provide their personal and bank account information.

In some cases, the scammers would get their targets to open bank accounts and transfer money from their accounts to others for "police investigations".

The scammers would also get victims to meet unknown subjects to hand over documents or collect fake documents, and instruct the victims to report their movements daily and keep the "investigations" secret.

The police said those who fell prey to these impersonation scams would discover they had been duped only when they realised that there had been unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts, or when the scammers did not return the money that had been transferred for the purported police investigations.

The police emphasised that overseas law enforcement agencies have no jurisdiction to conduct operations, arrest anyone or ask members of the public to help with investigations in Singapore.

The police also said they will never ask people to transfer money into another bank account for investigations.

Members of the public are urged to be mindful of calls with the "+" prefix - indicating an overseas call - and to ignore unsolicited calls from individuals claiming to be overseas law enforcement.

The police said people should never share their Singpass details, bank account login details and one-time password with anyone, including family and friends.

They added that no government agency will instruct payment over a telephone call or other social messaging platforms, or ever ask for personal banking information such as online banking passwords.

Members of the public are advised to always verify information with official websites and sources and, if in doubt, call a trusted friend or talk to a relative before acting.

The annual police crime statistics released in February showed that the number of China officials impersonation scam cases rose from 442 in 2020 to 752 last year.

Last year, the largest sum lost in a single case was $6.2 million.