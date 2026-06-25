At least $252,000 lost in 3 weeks as Singapore victims scammed into taking out loans

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Scammers impersonating government officials will instruct victims to perform bank transfers or cash deposits to “safe accounts” via ATMs.

SINGAPORE – At least $252,000 was lost over three weeks in June to scams in which victims were instructed by government official impersonators to obtain loans from licensed moneylenders.

The police said in a statement on June 25 that this scam variant is worrying as victims tend to not only lose their savings but also end up in debt.

There have been at least five reported cases of this scam variant since June 1, the police said.

Victims would first receive calls from scammers pretending to be representatives from telcos, said the police.

The scammers would claim that victims had signed up for service contracts, registered for mobile phone SIM cards or bought new mobile phones.

These calls would then be transferred to another scammer posing as government officials from the Ministry of Law or the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

According to the police, the scammer would accuse victims of being involved in criminal activities before instructing them to obtain loans from licensed moneylenders to facilitate investigations.

Once they have obtained the loans, the victims would be asked to perform bank transfers or cash deposits to a “safe account” via an ATM, the police said.

Victims realise they have been duped only when the scammers become uncontactable or when victims seek verification from the relevant government agencies.

In the statement, the police remind the public to never transfer or hand over money or any valuables to people whose identities are not verified.

The public is also reminded not to take out loans from licensed moneylenders based on advice from strangers.

Singapore government officials will never ask the public to transfer or hand over money or valuables, the police said, adding that officials will also never ask the public to obtain loans through licensed moneylenders.