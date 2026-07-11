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At least 20 flights from Singapore cancelled as Typhoon Bavi hits Japan, approaches Taiwan and China

SINGAPORE – A slew of flights from Singapore to north-east Asia were cancelled on July 11 and 12 because of the impact of Typhoon Bavi.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said at least 20 flights were cancelled across airlines and destinations.

The cancelled flights included Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights SQ828, SQ830, SQ832 and SQ836 from Singapore to Shanghai on July 11.

SIA also added to its advisory on July 10 that flights SQ831, SQ833, SQ835 and SQ825 departing from Shanghai to Singapore on July 11 and 12 were cancelled.

Two of the national carrier’s flights between Singapore and Shanghai were also rescheduled.

Flights by China Airlines, EVA Air, XiamenAir, Juneyao Airlines and Air China from Singapore to Taipei or Shanghai were also cancelled, CAG said.

Passengers were advised to check for updates on the Changi Airport website, as other flight changes could be announced.

Earlier in the week, SIA and Scoot had cancelled at least 18 flights between Singapore and Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul and Taipei.



Packing winds over 200kmh, Bavi hit Japan’s southern island prefecture of Okinawa on the morning of July 11 , affecting some flights and prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn of landslides and flooding, according to Kyodo News.

It is forecast to make landfall around the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou later that day or early July 12.



Reuters reported that it is shaping up to be one of the strongest typhoons to affect China in years.