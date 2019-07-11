Association of Financial Advisers raises $30,000 for ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - About $30,000 has been raised by The Association of Financial Advisers (Singapore) for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund to help needy students.

The donations came from its member firms and partners after it informed them of its fund-raising effort on June 1.

It includes $10,000 donated by the association.

The sum received a boost on Thursday morning (July 11) at the association's annual conference of financial advisers, with contributions from the participants.

About 350 members attended the conference held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

Said the association's president David Choo: "As we have been blessed and have benefited much from the economic progress in Singapore, we want to remember those who are less fortunate."

The ST fund was started in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times to help children from low-income families through school.

Since its launch, the fund has helped more than 170,000 children and youth in need and disbursed $68 million.