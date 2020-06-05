askST@NLB Podcast: The post-pandemic job market - crisis or opportunity for the class of 2020?

askST @ NLB Ep 2: The post-pandemic job market - crisis or opportunity for the class of 2020?

Should students from the graduating class of 2020 settle for internships and traineeships as they enter a job market turned upside down by the pandemic? Is this the best time to further one's studies or take up a course in coding or data analytics?

These are some questions that The Straits Times' senior education correspondent, Sandra Davie, and the National University of Singapore's senior deputy president and provost, Professor Ho Teck Hua address as they talk about the post Covid-19 pandemic job market.

The talks are a collaboration between ST and the National Library Board (NLB).

They were previously held at the Central Public Library in Victoria Street, but the sessions have now become a podcast series recorded remotely in light of safe distancing measures against Covid-19.

Some readers sent in the following questions ahead of the podcast recording:

1. Business student Ms Pearl Lee asked about choosing between a graduate level job that is in a sector she is not interested in , versus traineeships in sectors that she is keen on.

2. Engineering student Mr Jason Ng wanted to know if he should start his own business or wait out the economic recession by pursuing a master's degree.

The third episode, slated for June 19, will feature ST's manpower correspondent Joanna Seow.

She will be speaking about work in a time of Covid-19, together with Singapore Human Resources Institute's president, Ms Low Peck Kem, and Singapore National Employers Federation's executive director, Mr Sim Gim Guan.

