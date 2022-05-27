askST@NLB: Fake news or opinion? Helping parents and kids to be more discerning about online info

SINGAPORE - If you get your news online or from social media, how do you determine if it's reliable or fake? With anyone now able to publish information online, it is becoming harder to distinguish fact from fiction.

A simple way to help parents and children get credible information is to use search engines more effectively by specifying the topic and confirming information sources, said Mr Mervin Ang, manager (outreach) at the National Library Board (NLB).

He was speaking to The Straits Times' senior education correspondent Sandra Davie on an askST@NLB discussion about relearning how to read.

The virtual talk, a collaboration between The Straits Times and NLB, was shared on ST's Facebook page at 7pm on Friday (May 27).

Mr Ang also weighed in on Programme for International Student Assessment, or Pisa, which measures how well 15-year-olds around the world use their mathematics, science and reading skills to solve problems. It also studies other education trends, including reading habits and Internet use.

Pisa 2018 found that some of the 600,000 young people from 79 countries lacked the skills to read with discernment, including the ability to differentiate between fact and opinion, when they were online.

While Singapore ranked second for reading and has the largest share of top performers, only one in four Singapore students reached the highest proficiency levels of five or six for reading with discernment. This means three in four had yet to master that skill.

Mr Ang said the difficulty youngsters may face when assessing the credibility of information could be attributed to two factors - their reading habits and the amount of technology they are exposed to

"In Singapore, we have such a high rate of Internet penetration, and most of our youth have a smart device. We have also seen all the trends of social media such as on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube," he said.

He said one commonality among social media formats is that they tend to be in a short form to cater to the short attention span of youth today.

"It does not help if they were to go to a search engine. A mouse click for any search results will lead to tens of millions of results. This information overload, compounded with the short form media format, takes away the level of comprehension and critical assessment," Mr Ang added.

He also noted how NLB has played its part by stepping up efforts to teach critical thinking skills in the fight against misinformation, especially during Covid-19.

In 2013, NLB launched the S.U.R.E (Source, Understand, Research, Evaluate) programme to promote information literacy awareness to the public, which boils down to four things - check the source, understand the information, do deeper research and evaluate the information critically.