askST: Who can still apply for Courage Fund relief schemes which have ended?

SINGAPORE - All Covid-19 relief schemes under The Courage Fund were closed on Tuesday (May 24) by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and National Council of Social Service (NCSS). The schemes have benefited close to 30,000 people affected by the coronavirus since they were set up in February 2020, with $9.9 million disbursed as at May 12, out of a total of $18.5 million raised.

Q: What are the Covid-19 relief schemes under The Courage Fund that are closed?

A: - Relief of up to $30,000 for dependants of healthcare workers who died after contracting Covid-19 at work.

- Education grant for children of healthcare workers, front-line workers and community volunteers who died after contracting Covid-19 at work. The grant will cover educational and living expenses in Singapore up to the tertiary level.

- Relief of $5,000 for healthcare workers who contract Covid-19 at work.

- Appreciation scheme of up to $20,000 per organisation, capped at $100 per staff, for front-line social service and healthcare workers for personal sacrifices in Covid-19 fight.

- Relief of up to $1,000 for lower-income households directly affected by Covid-19.

Q: Why did these schemes close?

A: The closure comes with the extensive easing of community measures from April 26 as the Covid-19 situation has further stabilised, MSF said.

Q: Who can still apply to the schemes?

A: Those who had been certified as Covid-19 positive before May 24 this year can still apply for assistance. Apply by Nov 24 for relief for lower-income households directly affected by Covid-19, and apply by July 24 for the other schemes. Contact via this email or call 6210 2679 to apply.

Q: Can those who got Covid-19 on May 24 apply for The Courage Fund?

A: No.