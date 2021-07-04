askST: When stress takes a toll, who can youth call?

For many young Singaporeans, it has been a year of anxiety and uncertainty.

In the first of this three-part series exploring opportunities to emerge stronger as Singapore together, we answer questions about youth mental health and the SG Together Alliance for Action that aims to help them build emotional resilience.

Q: What are some key challenges facing youth today? How have these changed from issues that they might have faced in the past?

A: The young in Singapore are concerned about a wide range of issues, including employment, sustainability and support for mental well-being.

With that in mind, the Youth Mental Well-being Network Alliance for Action (AfA) has shortlisted 24 projects that focus on enhancing the emotional resilience of youth and strengthening their support system. The AfA aims to empower young Singaporeans to manage their mental struggles and garner support from their peers.

Q: Do I need to have experience in the mental health sector to join the Youth Mental Well-being Network?

A: No prior experience is required. The AfA welcomes all who are passionate about supporting our youth’s mental health.

Since the Network was set up in February last year, more than 1,500 youths, parents, caregivers, educators, mental health professionals and practitioners have stepped forward to take part in efforts to enhance youth mental well-being.

Q: While the aim of the Youth Mental Well-being Network is good, how can we trust that the methods behind the programmes and initiatives are reliable?

A: The Youth Mental Well-being Network develops initiatives and programmes through consultation with agencies and experienced professionals in mental health. It is also supported by three government agencies — the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Education (MOE).

For parents looking for support on youth mental well-being

The MOE Parent Kit and MOE Parents’ Instagram account offer tips on how to provide social and emotional support to your children.

MOE also organises regular "Ask Me Anything About" Facebook Live sessions that help address parents’ concerns on supporting their children’s mental well-being. You can reach out to your children’s schools for guidance and support in this area if needed.

For tips on building healthy relationships with your child

MSF’s Positive Parenting Programme teaches you to communicate with your child and techniques to manage their behaviour.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) also conducts mental health education programmes for parents with pre-school and primary school-going children. These include the ‘Colours of the Mind’ workshops, which equip parents with the knowledge and skills to develop and strengthen their children’s mental well-being.

You can visit HPB’s Parent Hub, a one-stop online resource portal, for more resources on youth mental well-being.

Q: Is there an AfA to support the mental health of older Singaporeans?

A: Yes, the Singapore Together AfA on Emerging Needs and Volunteerism. One of its focus areas is to increase support for mental wellness in the community.

The SG Cares VC @ Jurong East, run by Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre, has introduced a community mental wellness initiative called Sound Mind, Soft Heart. It is working together with partners such as Bold At Work, a ground-up group, and grassroots organisations, to curate core training modules that will equip volunteers with knowledge of mental wellness and skills to help design fun intervention activities within a safe environment for residents.

Together with their partners, the SG Cares VC @ Jurong East aims to recruit about 550 volunteers to conceptualise and execute more mental wellness programmes and activities to further build up the community’s knowledge of self-care, ability to detect signs of stress or early dementia, as well as the capacity to keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours.

There are plans to scale up this initiative across Jurong East with the support of other partners to reach out to and support a greater pool of residents, with the goal of building a more supportive and resilient community.

For more information, e-mail the SG Cares Office.

Q: Why did the Government decide to launch Singapore Together in 2019?

A: More Singaporeans want to be involved in building a shared future for the country, and to co-create policies and programmes to address complex issues. Singapore Together was launched to facilitate partnerships between the Government and citizens and among citizens themselves.

This new governance approach gives Singaporeans the opportunity to understand and engage more deeply with a range of topics and issues facing our nation, and directly contribute their ideas and energies, including through processes such as conversations, citizen workgroups and the Alliances for Action.

Building Singapore Together

The Singapore Together Alliances for Action (AfA) were formed to bring together partnerships between people, public and private sectors to tackle complex socio-economic issues the nation faces.

To date, 25 AfAs have been announced.



