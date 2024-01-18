AskST: What should I do if I am travelling by bus to Malaysia and get into an accident?

SINGAPORE – Several harrowing road accidents have taken place on Malaysia’s North-South Highway in recent months, involving coaches that ply the route between Singapore and several Malaysian destinations daily. Injuries, damage to belongings and even fatalities were reported in relation to some of the accidents.

Factors such as weather and road conditions, the quality of vehicles, and how well-rested, experienced or cautious drivers are, play a role in the quality of your journey and whether you eventually arrive at your destination safely.

The Straits Times spoke to travel and legal experts about things to consider when travelling across the Causeway by coach and what to do if the bus one is travelling in is involved in an accident.

Q: What factors should I consider when preparing for my trip?

A: International SOS security manager Ooi Boon Haw said travellers who opt for coach travel to and from Malaysia need to be aware that those services tend to be long overland journeys.

“As such, one should educate themselves of the inherent risks associated with such trips, namely, road accidents and driver fatigue,” he added. “(Those who) intend to take coach rides between Singapore and Malaysia should avoid overnight coaches, as the drivers are more likely to go over the speed limit and engage in hazardous driving practices.”

He also urged travellers to research and establish “the coach company’s history of safe or unsafe practices prior to booking their trips in order to minimise risks”.

Mr Ooi noted that travellers should also have the contact details of the police or ambulance services in Malaysia on hand since that would be their first point of contact during accidents.

Additionally, it is useful to have the contact of a local host in the country. The key contacts should be saved on one’s mobile phone or written on a piece of paper, said Mr Ooi.

“Separately, if the traveller encounters a driver with unsafe driving practices, the traveller should promptly voice their concerns to the driver and the coach company in a firm but respectful tone.”

Q: Is it necessary to buy insurance if I am travelling by coach to Malaysia?

A: Ms Annie Chang, a director overseeing the travel agents and tourist guides at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), encourages travellers to purchase travel insurance for their coach bookings.

“(One should also) read through the terms and conditions of their purchase, to protect themselves against unforeseen circumstances when booking their holiday, like insolvency of the travel agent, trip cancellations and accidents,” she added.

“In the event of an accident, consumers can then reach out to their insurers for advice on the next steps.”

Ms Chang also advises travellers to purchase travel products from licensed travel agents listed on STB’s TRUST website here.