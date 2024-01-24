askST: What is far-right extremist ideology and how did a S’porean teen become radicalised?

SINGAPORE - The teen who was found to have radicalised himself had consumed online far-right extremist propaganda since 2022, said the Internal Security Department (ISD).

The 16-year-old became the second Singaporean pulled up under the Internal Security Act for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies. He was issued a restriction order in November 2023, ISD said in a statement on Jan 24.

The Straits Times unpacks the far-right extremist content that the then Secondary 4 student consumed on his path towards identifying himself as a white supremacist, and aspiring to carry out attacks abroad to further the cause.

Q: What is far-right extremism, and why can it be harmful for Singapore?

A: Far-right ideologies often espouse white supremacist, anti-Islam, xenophobic and anti-immigration beliefs, which can be adapted to fit Singapore, said ISD.

Such beliefs advocate the superiority of specific communities that have a shared ethnic, racial, cultural, religious or linguistic identity.

ISD said: “Far-right extremist rhetoric promotes an ‘us-versus-them’ narrative, ‘them’ being members of other communities who are perceived to be the enemy.”

This can divide communities, amplify prejudices and encourage acts of violence towards minorities.

The latest ISD report in 2023 that assessed terrorist threats to Singapore said recent terror incidents inspired by far-right extremism overseas suggest that the ideology is increasingly becoming widespread.

Far-right extremists often take inspiration from one another in online communities, the report said. Apart from casualties and property damage, incidents involving far-right extremists can spark a cycle of violence with Islamist extremists, like the spate of far right-related Quran desecration incidents in Europe in January 2023.

Q: Who is the far-right Internet personality who influenced the teen?

A: The self-radicalised teen was in 2022 exposed to violent extremist material online after chancing upon videos by far-right Internet personality Paul Nicholas Miller, according to ISD.

Miller, 35, is an American who became popular for streaming discussions of his extremist beliefs with strangers on the now-defunct chat website Omegle, while dressed up as pop culture characters like Batman’s nemesis, the Joker.

He often went by the moniker GypsyCrusader. He has been calling for a race war, and also espouses white supremacist and neo-Nazi rhetoric, said ISD.

In 2021, a United States court sentenced Miller to 41 months in jail for illegally possessing firearms – after the Federal Bureau of Investigation took his threats seriously and raided his home in Florida.

Prosecutors said he had amassed a large following of 42,000 people on social media, and he encouraged them to spread hate, US news station NBC6 reported.

In January 2023, after he left jail, Miller continued to create hundreds of posts, mostly videos of “his racist and harassing webcasts, interspersed with ads for merch”, on Telegram and Gab – a social networking service known for its far-right community, USA Today reported in May 2023.