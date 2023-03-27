askST Jobs: Promotion seems like a moving target. What should I do?

SINGAPORE – Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I repeatedly took on new responsibilities that I was told would increase my promotion chances, yet was never promoted. What should I do when promotion seems like a moving target?

A: In general, taking on more responsibilities over an extended period or even permanently does usually lead to a promotion, says Ms Godelieve van Dooren, chief executive for South-east Asia growth markets at Mercer.

“Having said that, some responsibilities hold more weight than others.”

Covering for a colleague in a similar role who is away temporarily typically does not lead to a promotion, for example.

So employees have to be mindful and strategic about the additional work they decide to take on.

While opting to undertake more tasks at the office is a show of initiative, it is not the end-all of securing promotion, says Ms Jaya Dass, managing director of Asia-Pacific permanent recruitment at Randstad.

“Taking on more responsibility at work is not just about adding tasks to your to-do list – it’s important to consider which areas you can add significant value in and support your professional development.”

This can include ways of optimising processes you encounter at work to cut costs, she adds.

Ms van Dooren says: “What does tend to lead to promotions is taking on responsibilities outside your area of expertise or job scope, and taking on roles that carry a greater deal of risk, like sales or revenue-generating ones.”

Moreover, a proficient employee who deserves promotion may still be passed over for various reasons, she notes. “Even if you are successful in stepping up, what can sometimes get in the way of a promotion is affordability.

“Can your company afford to promote you and does its structure afford enough room for employees to consistently rise up the ranks?”

Employers may be unable to promote competent employees if there are a limited number of leadership roles, or if a higher scope of work is not available for a specific role, Ms Dass says.

Other reasons include a lack of essential skills and experience for the next step despite the additional work, a company culture that favours promotions based on tenure, or a preference for hiring externally.