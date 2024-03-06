askST: How do I keep myself safe while karting?

SINGAPORE - Karting can be a fun, adrenaline-filled activity, with karting enthusiasts negotiating corners and bends at high speed on the track, to race ahead of the pack.
But it can be dangerous, too, especially when proper safety measures are not followed.
In February, a Singaporean woman died in Batam, Indonesia, when her go-kart crashed at high speed into a barrier lined with tyres. She had turned 33 just a day earlier.
So how can karting enthusiasts keep themselves safe while having fun? The Straits Times speaks to go-kart operators in Singapore and competitive karters to find out more.
Do I need to wear a helmet?
Yes, and it is crucial to check the helmet and how it fits. If the helmet looks scarred, it is better not to use it, as it is likely that it had been in a bad crash.
The helmet should be snug on the wearer’s head as it may come off in an accident if it is too loose, and its strap should be properly fastened.
Karters with long hair should secure their locks in a net.
“Don’t go too fast if you are not comfortable, and drive at your own pace,” said trader and amateur kart racer Ian Alfred Whillock, who has been karting since he was 13.
“It sometimes takes time to work up to a higher speed. As I tell my trainees: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Safety should come first.”
Mr Whillock, 37, who became interested in karting through his father, local motorsport ace Brian Francis Whillock, said: “When we buy racing helmets, a brand-new helmet should actually be slightly too tight, rather than comfortable, especially around the cheeks. The crown should be well fitted. With rentals, pick the helmet which feels most secure.”
The helmet will “season” to fit the user’s head after awhile, he added.
A full-face helmet, over an open-face helmet, is ideal, and the visor should always be down as it protects the user’s face against stones and debris.
What should I wear when karting?
Gloves, a long-sleeved shirt, closed-toed shoes and jeans are your best options if you do not own any racing gear.
Mr Melvin Moh, a professional karter and co-founder of kart-racing team Legion of Racers, said: “Motorsport is a dangerous sport and safety is always the number one concern. This means that one must always obey the rules and regulations while driving on a track.”
“This means following the flag signals, driving sensibly, following the marshals’ instructions, and making sure you are wearing the proper and right safety gear such as helmets, gloves and shoes,” added the 35-year-old, who has been karting since he was 13.
Is the safety briefing important?
Yes. Circuits in Singapore must ensure that briefings are given before people get into their go-karts each time. The safety briefing includes what actions to take if there is an accident, and the meaning of the different flag colours that track marshals may use. For example, a yellow flag means to slow down and that an accident is ahead; a red flag means the session has been stopped due to an incident on track, and the drivers are to slow down and return to the pits. A chequered flag means the session is over, and the drivers should slow down and return to the pits.
“It is important to read and listen to the rules and regulations, as well as the safety briefing. If there is no briefing, it may be necessary to ask for one so that (drivers) can be apprised of what can and cannot be done,” Mr Moh said, adding that it is common to see first-timers not listening to instructions properly and rushing to the pit.
KF1 Karting, which has outlets in Kranji and Malaysia, said it also has a certified ride manager for each facility, as well as pit crews that have attended the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s fire and rescue emergency course and a first aid course, to enhance its response time to incidents on its tracks.
Additionally, the company releases the drivers onto the track only after everyone has their helmets on, seat belts are fastened, and seats are adjusted to a comfortable position.
What should I do before starting my drive?
Check the brakes and accelerator. Step hard on the brake before going out of the pit, and if it does not work, slow down, stop and put your hand up.
Some common problems in poorly maintained go-karts are stuck throttles, which control the karts’ acceleration, loose wheels and defective brakes, Mr Whillock said.
Allow the attendant to switch off the engine before getting out of the go-kart and ask to use another one.
Mr Moh said: “I think the most important points are to understand where and how you come into the pits after a session, and which are the corners you should be more aware of.
“This will help you know when you should apply the brakes to slow the kart down, or other safety aspects required on the track, since each circuit may have different things to look out for. No one circuit is the same.”
What is a suitable pace if I am new at karting?
Karting circuit Hyperdrive, an indoor facility at Palawan @ Sentosa, which has a 5.3m-wide, three-level track, said that those who are karting for the first time can go at a maximum speed of 30kmh on its tracks.
To go at a speed of up to 50kmh there, you have to meet some strict requirements such as attaining a lap time of 34.5 seconds and below, being at least 18 years old, and possessing a valid car or motorcycle licence.
Hyperdrive has three types of karts for three age and height groups – a junior cart for those aged nine and above, and at least 1.3m tall; a senior kart for those aged nine and above, and at least 1.4m tall; and a dual kart for those aged 18 or older, and at least 1.4m tall.
It is always better to be cautious and go slower at first to get used to a kart, rather than to immediately push the vehicle to its top speed, said KF1, which has a 960m-long outdoor track in Kranji.